Video: Child saying Kaddish for his father

The Avi Yetomim Organization is an American subsidiary of Yad Eliezer – the largest poverty relief organization in Eretz Yisrael.

Over 100 almanos are registered to receive help paying for their rent, food, clothing and for their children’s needs. Thirty-five new cases were added over the past 3 months due to Covid-19.

Their husbands were the breadwinners of their familes. The emotional pain that they experienced cannot be stated in words. Their emotions worsen when they find themselves in a devastating financial situation. Aside from this, they watch their children growing up without a father.

Avi Yetomim in conjunction with Yad Eliezer provides them with a monthly allowance to pay their bills. One could see the look on their faces when they receive their monthly check. They are relieved and sense a feeling of security. As one almana said, “Knowing that Yad Eliezer is behind me gives me confidence. It makes me feel as if my big brother is taking care of me.”

These widows have no way of paying for anything.

Our organization is an oasis during an exceedingly difficult time of their life. Whenever they need any assistance, all they need to do is to pick up the phone and call us for help. We are here for them always!

Please open your heart and help support these widows in a dignified manner.

Provide them with their necessities.

Your donation will give them joy, happiness, tranquility, and peace of mind. This zechus will be with you forever!

In a time of darkness, Avi Yetomim in conjunction with Yad Eliezer gives light and Joy. Hashem should shine his light upon you for giving light to these almanos.

