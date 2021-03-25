World’s Largest Kimche D’Pischa Joint Venture – Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov/Rechnitz Family 5881 Mammoth Operation Implemented Perfectly in Yerushalayim

As Pesach draws closer the tempo on the streets of Yerushalayim is picking up as people once again enjoy the sounds and smells of the upcoming Z’man Cheiruseinu. After last year’s challenging re-Pesach preparation when even toiveling and hagalos keilim was so out of reach to so many isolating as instructed, baruch Hashem this year in Eretz Yisroel adults and children alike are once again pounding pavements shopping, toiveling or visiting the matza bakery.

Nevertheless, for those who are observant and astute, in the excitement on the street, one can see among the crowds individuals with sad eyes and stress written all over their faces. They are well aware of the rampant poverty that still exists even in working families and how the Kimche D’Pischa – especially the mammoth Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov/Rechnitz Family comprehensive Pesach Orders are really a life-saver.

Today, on a particularly warm day for the time of year, literally thousands of appreciative people are heading to Malcha just south of the city center picking up boxes and boxes of provisions – many Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov Private Labels to alleviate the burden of making Pesach.

Askanim and volunteers worked tirelessly in their modest headquarters processing all the lists well in advance, providing the individualized Yom Tov package to generously meet each of the more than 15,000 recipient families’ needs. Each family has already received in a discreet manner, the itemized information of exactly what they will be “buying” and where and when it can be picked up.

The venerable Rav Efraim Stern, Director of the Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov Distribution/Family Rechnitz Distribution, who has been distributing provisions for Shabbos and Yom Tov for more than 42 years has escalated this year’s campaign and is is currently on site in Malcha implementing the distribution of A-Z Yom tov supplies for 15,000 families of all types and stripes.

The Pre-Pesach Market 5781 is fully stocked for more than 15,000 food packages consisting of a colossal 300,000 pounds of meat and chicken, several ton of Matzos, thousands of bottles of wine and grape juice from Italy for Kiddush and Arba Kosos, close to 3 million eggs and seven hundred thousand kilo of top quality fruits and vegetables, and much much more.

Families arrive at the market where there is an upbeat atmosphere and the handpicked top-quality Pesach provisions and produce, matzos, wines, a variety of canned goods, other non-perishables and meat, fish and chicken stored in special over-sized freezers, is loaded into their vehicles, in an efficient manner by smiling volunteers who offer service with a smile.

Thanks to Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov/Rechnitz Family 5881 Campaign, from today till yom tov, those sad eyes among the passersby will now be replaced by the content look of menuchas hanefesh as our less fortunate Acheinu Bnei Yisroel in Eretz Yisroel look forward to sitting down to the Seder.

As you sit down to the Seder with your families you will have the zechus of having fulfilled Kol Dichfin as you envision the family that you have sponsored having oneg Yom Tov in Eretz Yisroel and may we all be zoche to L’Shana Habaah B’Yerushalayim.

