Frum mother writes heartbreaking letter

For many years, I have been trying to have children. I have been through many treatments and procedures, but it was unsuccessful.

As the years passed, my husband and I decided to adopt two daughters.

The treatments that I have undergone made me weak and unable to work.

With tears flowing from my eyes, I beg of you to please help me. WE DO NOT HAVE A PROPER PARNASA. We have no food at home and our fridge is empty! We do not have a shekel to our name.

My husband was laid off and lost his job. He also suffers from diabetes and he must take medications that are very costly.

My husband needs money for his medication, but we cannot afford it. This is an urgent situation.

Please do not turn us away. Please give whatever you can.

I thank you in advance for all your help.

Leah

