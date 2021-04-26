Tonight! Invitation from the greater Far Rockaway and Five Towns Nshei

To know Mrs. Shoshana Strickman A”H was to be touched by her giant heart.

In each city she lived, wherever she was, she gained more best friends.

She cherished her role as Mechaneches – and the wife and mother of a Mechanech – and invested her entire passion into giving over the messages of our Mesorah.

What was her secret?

Everyone connected with her on a unique level, mirroring her authenticity and returning her love.

The Yeshiva’s remarkable success is due to R’ Shalom’s unique ability to bring out the best in each Talmid, much like he witnessed his mother doing all his life.

The Yeshiva’s building campaign has sparked the passion of our Talmidim and donors and has been blessed with success.

Just one special portion remains to Strickmans Yeshiva Building campaign:

Building a beautiful Ezras Nashim dedicated in memory of Mrs. Shoshana Strickman A”H.

Mrs. Strickman built her Tefillos into a source of inspiration and strength. Through Tehillim. Through Birchas Hachodesh. And through Hafrashas Challah.

Now, this new Ezras Nashim will be a place for women like her to connect and grow through Tefillah.

If she was still here, what would she have asked for?

Our help in building this legacy.

On behalf of the entire Strickman’s family, we thank you.

L’Ilui Nishmas Shoshana Tova bas R’ Elchanan.

