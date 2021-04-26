Tax-Deductible Donations to Yeshiva or Seminary in Israel, Canada or USA

Are you looking to make a tax-deductible donation to a charity abroad?





Would you like to send charitable funds to a Yeshiva, seminary, Shul, Chessed organization, school, camp, or any other charitable organization outside your home country? Do you run a charity and have Donors in other countries who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to your charity?

Charity Exchange Can help! Charity Exchange’s new and revolutionary method of cross border donations can help donors and charities make tax-deductible donations to charities abroad.

Charity Exchange’s charitable foundation and Donor Advised Fund operates in the USA, Canada and Israel. The Foundation offers a Global Donation Matching program. The Global Donation Matching program is a great tool for donors to use when seeking to support charities outside their home country. The benefit of donating to the foundation and using the donation matching program, is that all donations are tax-deductible. Donors receive a tax-deductible receipt for funds deposited to their Donor Advised Fund Account.





How does the matching donation program work?

The concept of the global matching donation program is to pair two (or more) donors from different countries and match their donations. Each donor’s donation supports the other donor’s charity.

Here is an example of how it works.

Justin, from Montreal Canada, wants to make a $1,300 CAD donation to the American Red Cross. Justin sets up an account and creates a $1,300 donation to be matched and sent to the American Red Cross. The donation is pending on the charity exchange platform until a matching donation is found in the USA.

How is a matching donation found?

Joe, from Washington DC in the USA, wants to make a $1,000 USD donation to Feed the Poor Canada organization. Joe creates a $1,000 donation to be matched and sent to Feed the Poor Canada. The donation is instantly matched with Justin’s pending donation to the American Red Cross.

The result, Justin from Canada’s $1,300 CAD donation is sent to Feed the Poor Canada to support Joe’s, from Washington, selected charity. And Joe from Washington $1,000 USD donation is sent to the American Red Cross to support Justin’s, from Canada, selected charity. Essentially the donors exchange donations by making a recommendation (to the Donor Advised fund) to donate their funds to the charity the other donor selected.

To use the service, the donor would need to open a Charity Exchange account and deposit a donation to their Donor Advised Fund account. Once the funds are donated and cleared in the Donor’s account the donor can recommend a donation to any registered charity in the countries Charity Exchange operates in using the matching donation program. Charity Exchange operates in Canada, Israel, and the USA.

Is personal information kept private?

Yes, the donor’s personal information is strictly private and confidential. When a donation match is made and paired with another donor’s donation the donors do not see who they are matched with. Only the receiving charity can see the donor who selected their charity for their donation but not the other donor. Charity Exchange has a strict privacy policy and does not share personal information with any other party.

Are there other unique features offered by Charity Exchange?

Yes. We accept Bitcoin and other Crypto currency donations

Crypto currency donations are an emerging trend for charitable giving. More and more donors are looking to donate crypto to their favourite charities. However, many charities do not have the know how or the tools to accept crypto donations.

Charity Exchange provides a platform for donors and charities to donate and accept crypto currency. Donors deposit their crypto currency into their Donor Advised Fund account and receive a tax-deductible receipt for the fair market value of their crypto currency. Donors then gift the donation to any registered charity in the countries Charity Exchange operates in.

Can Charities Use the Crypto Donate service to accept donations?

Yes. Charities can open a Charity Exchange account and direct donors to their charity profile page on the Charity Exchange platform. Charities can also track the incoming donations and send thank you letters to donors directly from their charity account.





How does Charity Exchange accept crypto currency?

Charity Exchange currently accepts three types of crypto currency, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM and USDC. Donors deposit crypto currency into their Donor Advised Fund account. Once the deposit is complete, charity exchange converts the crypto currency to USDC and redeems the USDC crypto currency for the local fiat currency. In the US it is converted to USD, in Canada to CAD and in Israel to Israeli Shekels. This process helps avoid potential fluctuations in the market and stabilize the value of the crypto currency. It ensure that the charity receive the maximum financial value intended by the donor at the time of the gift. It also allows the donor to put the funds to use immediately.

To sign up or to learn more about the matching donation program or crypto donations visit www.charity.exchange