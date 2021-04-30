Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine for The Chizuk Project
Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions)
Lyrics by Yisroel Besser
Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)
Mixed & Mastered by Eli Gerstner @ EG Studios
Filmed at and by Kaykov Media Studios
Original Lyric Video by Eliana Thalheim (Flash of Design)
Video Edited & Produced by VisuaLive
Verse 1:
Ever been turned upside down?
Ever felt like you’re underground?
Ever felt so unsure,
That you don’t know what to expect?
—
Verse 2:
Ever been turned inside out?
Ever felt so much doubt?
Didn’t know what it’s all about,
What comes next?
—
Bridge 1:
So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!
—
Verse 3:
Ever fall at the side of the road
Ever struggle underneath the load
Look at life like you cant crack the code
The road ahead is dark
Verse 4:
Ever felt that you’re just too small
Holding on tight, hoping not to fall
Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,
Look inside and find that spark,
—
Bridge 2:
And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,
Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day,
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
See a new day, through your tired eyes
After the storm come the bluest skies
It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!
Interlude 1:
Looking ahead we’ll keep marching on
Facing what comes with courage and calm
Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain
Interlude 2:
The pages are turning in the book above
The one in control is writing with love
Look to heaven and give thanks to his name.
—
Chorus:
So much as changed, but this is still the same
The happiest time is after the pain,
You’ve fought the good fight
Cause you burn with an inner flame
—
It’s a new day, through your open eyes
After the storm came the bluest skies
Let us rise, oh it’s time to rise!
Musicians:
Piano: Eli Gerstner
Synths: Shai Barak
Drums: Avi Avidani
Guitar: Aryeh Kunstler
Bass: Ramon De Bruyn
Strings: Boris Corchesco & Co.
Music Preparation: Avremi G. (A Notable Idea)
Background Vocals: Eli, Yaakov & Moishe Gerstner
Avraham Fried Recorded & Edited by: Yossi Tyberg
© Copyright Eli Gerstner 2020-2021. All Rights Reserved.
For More Information About The Chizuk Project: