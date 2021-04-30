Avraham Fried, Eli Gerstner & Baruch Levine for The Chizuk Project

Song Composed, Arranged & Produced by Eli Gerstner (EG Productions)

Lyrics by Yisroel Besser

Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)

Mixed & Mastered by Eli Gerstner @ EG Studios

Filmed at and by Kaykov Media Studios

Original Lyric Video by Eliana Thalheim (Flash of Design)

Video Edited & Produced by VisuaLive

Verse 1:

Ever been turned upside down?

Ever felt like you’re underground?

Ever felt so unsure,

That you don’t know what to expect?

—

Verse 2:

Ever been turned inside out?

Ever felt so much doubt?

Didn’t know what it’s all about,

What comes next?

—

Bridge 1:

So grab my hand, my friend we’ll walk the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!

—

Verse 3:

Ever fall at the side of the road

Ever struggle underneath the load

Look at life like you cant crack the code

The road ahead is dark

Verse 4:

Ever felt that you’re just too small

Holding on tight, hoping not to fall

Ever wonder what’s the point of it all,

Look inside and find that spark,

—

Bridge 2:

And let it glow, my friend, and show the way,

Raise your voice it’s the dawn of a brand new day,

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

See a new day, through your tired eyes

After the storm come the bluest skies

It’s time to rise, oh it’s time to rise!

Interlude 1:

Looking ahead we’ll keep marching on

Facing what comes with courage and calm

Take chizuk and hope hold tight to the chain

Interlude 2:

The pages are turning in the book above

The one in control is writing with love

Look to heaven and give thanks to his name.

—

Chorus:

So much as changed, but this is still the same

The happiest time is after the pain,

You’ve fought the good fight

Cause you burn with an inner flame

—

It’s a new day, through your open eyes

After the storm came the bluest skies

Let us rise, oh it’s time to rise!

Musicians:

Piano: Eli Gerstner

Synths: Shai Barak

Drums: Avi Avidani

Guitar: Aryeh Kunstler

Bass: Ramon De Bruyn

Strings: Boris Corchesco & Co.

Music Preparation: Avremi G. (A Notable Idea)

Background Vocals: Eli, Yaakov & Moishe Gerstner

Avraham Fried Recorded & Edited by: Yossi Tyberg

© Copyright Eli Gerstner 2020-2021. All Rights Reserved.

For More Information About The Chizuk Project:

ChizukProject.com