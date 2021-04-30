Tehillim in Harav Chaim Kanievsky’s Room on Behalf of the Families of the Killed and Injured

BS”D Erev Shabbos Kodesh Emor, Lag Baomer 5781

The hand of Hashem has stricken us: amidst the simchah shel mitzvah, dozens were killed in a strange and terrible way at the tziyun of the G-dly Tanna,Rabi Shimon bar Yochai. Among the victims are fathers of children, sweet bachurim and children, tinokos shel beis rabban.

We do not understand Heavenly calculations and every individual is obligated to do teshuvah. Teshuvah (repentance), tefillah (prayer) and tzedakah (charity) avert unfavorable decrees.

As an atonement for our souls, we have requested that Kupat Ha’ir establish a fund to support the families of the dead and wounded, and the money will be distributed in accordance with the need, based on the decisions of the undersigned rabbanim, shlit”a.

Every individual should contribute NIS 430, the numerical equivalent of nefesh, as an atonement, and may the merit of tzedakah for the families serve as atonement for Am Yisrael and the blood that was shed.

No one can absolve himself, because all residents of Ererz Yisrael are close to the victims, who were pure and unblemished.

May Hashem help us do teshuvah sheleimah before Him, amein kein yehi ratzon.

Since some of the victims were fathers of families, whoever contributes NIS 3000 (NIS 100 X30 payments) is considered a “saver of lives,” and this is a great merit, when middas hadin is prevalent, to be spared.

Chaim Kanievsky

