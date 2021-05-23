Live Today: Chidon Grand Finale Event

Today, Sunday, May 23rd at 12:45 the Finale of the Chidon International, a global competition for Jewish children learning the 613 Mitzvos will take place.

This incredible event, which tests the Torah knowledge of thousands of children, will be presented in an exciting on-line format this year.

The Game Show is the culmination of months of learning a dedicated curriculum that focuses on the facts, information and reasons behind every single Mitzvah found in the Torah.

During the live broadcast, finalists from around the globe are challenged to help their team succeed in becoming the newest Chidon champions. More than 160 participating schools in 34 countries and countless cities across the world have sent representatives to showcase the in-depth Torah learning and knowledge the students have acquired.

Some of the biggest stars in Jewish music today have joined the performance to make it one of the premier events on the community calendar. Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman and Eli Marcus will be accompanied by Choni Melecki and an eight piece orchestra, to entertain the expected 100,000+ people who will tune into the show.

A live stream of the event can be found here Thechidon.com beginning at 12:45 EST.

We invite to join along with family, friends and the entire community as we watch this event of unity and motivation that will inspire hundreds more children to strive and succeed in their Torah learning.