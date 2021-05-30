If you were stranded on an island, how long would you want to stay?

Brand New: Win a 5-Day Private Island Stay with First Class Airfare and a Private Chef!

Limited time: 5% off on 2 or more tickets

Ask yourself that question, then answer it by purchasing a ticket to Private Island: The Ultimate Getaway Raffle. You will be entered to win the vacation of your dreams with a private island all to yourself.

Relax on your secluded beach.

Order a snack from your personal chef.

Get a massage from your private masseuse.

Enjoy the island. It’s all yours.

Hidden Gems is an organization dedicated to providing funding where it is needed most. It provides capital for initiatives like medical research, a medical advisory group, senior citizen programming, and education for youths and adults. Every dollar from this raffle goes toward services needed by a community, whether that be a grant for a community library or funding to help Holocaust survivors.

Join Hidden Gems on its mission of funding causes that don’t always see the light of day—the hidden gems from the community—and foster them toward greatness.

The raffle includes first-class airfare for four to a private island off the coast of Belize where you’ll find five villas, large enough to accommodate a total of ten adults and ten children.

The raffle includes airfare for four, a five-day private island stay for 8 guests and 3 meals a day from a private chef for every guest!

If you don’t win the private island stay, there’s still another chance for a luxury vacation! The second-place prize is a five-night stay at a deluxe, four-bedroom waterside estate in the heart of Miami Beach.

The second-place prize includes first-class airfare for two and access to all the amenities of the estate, including a private pool and hot tub.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind raffle can be purchased at TheIslandRaffle.com.

For a limited time, save 5% on purchases of two tickets or more and 10% on purchases of over ten tickets.

Get yours today! TheIslandRaffle.com





Raffle ends: Monday, July 26th, 2021

Drawing: Tuesday, July 27th, 2021