Family in shock after loss of their daughter

A frum family had a daughter, a wonderful girl, but a girl who was sick, rachmana litzlan. She gave them 3 perfect years of joy, while they worked with every medical team possible to give her a chance at a full and true life.

After 3 short years together with their precious daughter, this family was broken apart by the death of this young, sweet girl.

While she lived, while there was hope, the family spared no expense to get her better. They borrowed whatever they needed to – it was to save their daughter’s life! The family is being crushed by debt.

