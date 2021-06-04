This Summer More Than Ever! Achiezer’s Camp Campaign Ensures that Every Child Can Go to Camp

Summer camp.

It’s more than just camp, and it’s more than just summer.

It’s an all-encompassing experience, and a very necessary one for a child’s development and nurturing.

At one point in time, people might have argued that summer camp is a luxury. No more. It is now widely recognized, by parents, educators, and really anyone paying attention, that camp is an absolute necessity for children, especially in 2021.

Enter Achiezer’s Camp Campaign.

Achiezer is an incredible organization, and its Camp Campaign is just as extraordinary. It’s extraordinary in its scope and reach. This campaign ensures that every child can attend summer camp no matter what their parents’ financial state is. The number of people impacted by the Achiezer Camp Campaign is hard to quantify.

Especially this year.

We’ve been through an unprecedented 15 months, with the Covid pandemic and all that it entailed. Children were out of school for months, cooped up at home. Many youths didn’t get to attend camp last summer due to the Covid closures. The need for camp this summer is greater than ever, and Achiezer’s Camp Campaign will make certain that every child can experience the growth and exhilaration of camp.

Who does the Achiezer’s Camp Campaign help?

It assists your very own relatives, your friends, your neighbors – really anyone who is in need of financial assistance so that their children can go to camp.

This campaign hits very close to home.

“People would be surprised, perhaps, if they learned of who applies for assistance,” says Aliza Wartelsky of Achiezer’s Family Crisis Division. “These are people in our very own neighborhoods, whose children will be stuck at home if we don’t step up to the plate to help them.”

Last year’s Achiezer Camp Campaign was abridged due to Covid, but this year’s campaign is operating at full force, as the need is greater than ever.

“This is a campaign by the community for the community,” explains Boruch Ber Bender, Achiezer’s President. “It’s an extra special campaign, because we are helping people in our own backyards, those who live amongst us, giving every child the precious opportunity to attend camp, making so many children’s dreams come true.”

The campaign provides funding for day camp, sleep-away camp, and also special needs camp, which can be very costly.

“As we carefully and confidentially review the applications coming in,” says Rabbi Bender, “we are witness to so many ‘regular,’ good, hardworking fathers and mothers who just can’t come up with the money needed to pay for camp. This Camp Campaign makes sure that when the topic of camp arises, the answer is always yes. It is a campaign that touches and impacts every neighborhood across the entirety of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway.”

We need the participation of everyone in our community. There are so many applicants, who as of this moment, will be unable to send their children to camp this summer. It just isn’t an option. This fund, this opportunity and this community can reverse this difficult predicament for hundreds of children and their families.

Make a child’s dream come true by donating at www.rayze.it/achiezercamp today.

The lives you will touch will have an everlasting impact well beyond the summer of 2021.