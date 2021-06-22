Grow Your Business with Free Mentoring & Business Resources

Many entrepreneurs have talent that’s just waiting to be unlocked, but they aren’t sure where to start, how to scale, or how to get to the next level. What if there was a way to make our communities not just self-sufficient but thriving as well?

Well, that’s exactly where The Jewish Entrepreneur comes in.

TJE is a non-profit organization whose primary goal is to provide free mentorship to business owners and professionals, helping them expand their business and increase growth.

Since our launch, we’ve mentored over 2,200 businesses with our pool of 360+ volunteer mentors. And we’re just getting started. However, TJE is not limited to only mentoring, it consists of numerous other types of resources.

TJE also offers:

Free Webinars given by successful and bright business people on critical and relevant topics

Industry based WhatsApp groups consisting of mentors and mentees allowing for easy collaboration

Mentor mastermind groups for networking and discussion of key topics and key issues

www.TJENetwork.com

TJE is also the leader of a UJA of NY sponsored TribeWorks Hub where 15 non-profit Jewish organizations have joined together to create a one stop business development resource center for all business professionals including:

Mentoring

Funding

Job Placements and a Virtual Job Board

Training

Incubator Services

Accelerator Program

Educational Services and Videos

www.TribeWorks.org

