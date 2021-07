A Pilot? Former Businessman? Largest Daf Yomi Shiur? (✅,✅, & ✅)

Watch R’ Eli’s full interview on Meaningful People below- Get your free Gemara at www.JOINMDY.com (Maseches Sukkah starts Friday!)

GET YOUR FREE GEMARA (ARTSCROLL OR MESIVTA WHEN JOINING R’ ELI’S DAF YOMI SHIUR – SUKKAH STARTS FRIDAY! www.JOINMDY.com