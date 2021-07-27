BINA Voices of Brain Injury Campaign Today!

The voices of brain injury are often silent.

A little girl struggles to pour her own cereal and milk and sadly wishes that her mother could prepare her breakfast like she used to.

A young boy shoots his basketball alone as his brother sits in a wheelchair watching him play.

A mother wordlessly pleads with her young daughter to say, “I love you, Mommy”, but her child doesn’t know who she is.

A teenage boy struggles to learn on his own, longing for the days that his father reviewed Gemarah with him.

A husband wants to talk to his wife about their kids, but she can’t speak clearly enough for him to understand.

If you listen hard enough, you can hear a brain injury survivor’s unspoken cry for help and the family’s plea for understanding.

Every brain injury is unique, but the daily challenges are real and the struggle to be heard is universal.

BINA has given a voice to thousands of stroke and brain injury survivors of all ages and their families who have nowhere else to turn, providing guidance, expertise and advocacy at each stage of the complex rehabilitation process, and helping the family formulate the best plan with the goal of optimal recovery.

The brain is the most important organ in the human body and controls everything we do. That is why a brain injury can have devastating consequences for both patient and family. Brain injuries resulting from car accidents, falls, strokes, aneurysms and other neurological conditions can affect every function…walking, speech, memory, behavior…the ripple effects on every member of the family are enormous and life-altering.

BINA’s critical services in the areas of rehabilitation referrals, care navigation, medical advocacy, case management and crisis intervention ensure that no brain injury survivor is alone as they struggle to navigate the long and difficult road to recovery.

BINA must raise $500,000 to continue their critical work.

Be a voice for brain injury at www.voicesofbina.com or donate by phone at 718-540-5808.