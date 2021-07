Shabbos may look like one day, but it is actually a compression of the three most pivotal days of history; the Shabbos of Creation, the Shabbos of Revelation and the Eternal Shabbos – the World to Come. Discover how these three events define every Shabbos and reflect the Jewish mission and our most basic beliefs.

