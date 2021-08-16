Frum father of 7 diagnosed with serious illness

Kol Yisrael Areivim Zeh LaZeh. Every Jew is responsible for every other Jew. And there is a very special couple living in Israel who need your help! They need you to open your heart and help with their dire predicament.

Please help answer the call and rescue the family of our dear friend R. Moshe Ben Chana Leba who is in agony – both physical and emotional. He has 2 sick children at home, and now he is suffering tremendously, with the dreaded disease לא עלינו

This family already lives in terrible poverty, serving Hashem with a lot of mesirus nefesh. Both Reb Moshe and his wife work incredibly hard, working and taking care of their children, but their earnings are simply not enough, and they have no family support. They must rely on their Jewish brothers and sisters for generous support to help them manage through this difficult time.

Please help! In the zechus of you supporting this wonderful family, and the huge mitzvah you are taking part in, may Hashem bring you and your family an outpouring of hatzlachoh in every part of your life, and may you and your family enjoy good health, simchos, and besuros tovos.

