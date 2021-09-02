Ignited: Prepare Yourself For The New Year!

Why settle for a good year when you can have a great year?
Ignite Your Heart, Soul & Mind with Ohr Naava’s Avinu Malkeinu
For 16 Years, Avinu Malkeinu has been inspiring tens of thousands of people around the world during Elul. This years event will leave you inspired and spiritually IGNITED!
3 incredible programs that you can watch AT ANY TIME
These programs are offered at just $36 each or $54 for all 3.
Watch at ANY time
Programs Include:
Rabbi Eli Mansour
Rabbi YY Jacobson
Jackie Bitton
Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi
Rabbi Zecharia Wallerstein
Rabbi Ari Bensoussan
Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan
Rav Gav Friedman
Join, Watch and Become Ignited!