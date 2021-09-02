Just a Few More Days left to Observe Shmitta 5782

The mitzvah of Shmitta is by nature a rare one, coming only once in seven years. During the year of Shmitta, all farmland must be left to lie fallow and all agricultural activity, including plowing, planting, pruning and harvesting, is forbidden. Additionally, any fruits or herbs which grow of their own accord and where no watch is kept over them are deemed hefker and may be picked by anyone.

However, the Torah promises wealth and prosperity to those who observe Shmitta and describes its observance as a test of religious faith.

But in order to fulfill the mitzvah of Shmitta you must own farmland in Eretz Yisroel before the onset of Shmitta which occurs on Rosh Hashana.

In the next few days, thanks to the organization Shomrei Shmitta, anyone living outside of Eretz Yisroel can buy land and observe this rare and awesome mitzvah and take advantage of this exceptional opportunity and obtain the promise from the Torah of “V’tzivisi es Birchasi — I will command My blessing” and be blessed with parnassa and prosperity!

This is an actual sale of an agricultural plot of land in Eretz Yisroel — not a lease or a year’s rental. You too can merit the singular promise of Hashem that “I will command my blessing” to anyone who keeps Shmitta. You don’t have to actually be a farmer to fulfill the mitzvah of Shmitta!

Shomrei Shmitta has purchased plots of farmland and is making them available at an affordable rate. After signing up, the buyer will get a signed contract that is registered as an official deed. The land belongs to the buyer for the entire Shmitta year of 5782 and is left fallow throughout that time in observance of this hallowed mitzvah.

At the insistence of our rabbanim, all lands sold are private since it is doubtful whether one can fulfill Shmitta by leasing land from a farmer who doesn’t have full ownership of it.

Shomrei Shmitta operates under the direct guidance of its Rabbonim, Rav Asher Freiman and Rav Akiva Wozner of the Eida Hachareidis, and Rav Avraham David Levy of the Hayashar V’hatov Beis Din. The language of the contracts and how the acquisition operates were devised by gedolei hador, including Rav Yitzhak Tuvia Weiss, the Gaavad of the Eidah Hacharedis; Rav Moshe Sternbuch, the Raavad of the Eida Hachareidis; and Rav Chaim Kanievsky.

