The Easiest Way To Earn Up To 110,000 Bonus Points With The New Brex Business Credit Card

Get a smarter business credit card.

Expense tracking, best-in-class rewards, and higher limits with no personal guarantee.

The Brex Cash+ Card is a new business credit card and cash management account (and acts as a bank account).

You can use the account to deposit checks, send and receive ACH transfers, wire money internationally, and manage spending for different users.

Signup with YWN’s Special Signup Link for the following Card Perks:

Up to 110,000 bonus points as follows:

30,000 bonus points after spending $3500 in thirty-days

OR:

50,000 points after spending a total of $9,000 within thirty-days. An additional 10,000 points after spending $3,000 within ninety-days. An additional 20,000 points by connecting and running payroll or depositing sales revenue via E-commerce platforms

No annual fee

Instant approval

No credit pull

No foreign transaction fees

Transferable into Airline Miles

$5,000 AWS Credit

$150 Google Ads Credit

*Sole Proprietorships currently ineligible

You can transfer your Brex points to a number of travel partners or you can redeem them for cash!