Free Rav Ovadia ztl

Important info regarding HaRav Ovadia Yosef’s upcoming Hilula. Yad L’Achim has arranged (no minimum donation ) for a special tefillah at the resting place of HaRav Ovadia Yosef zt”l this Friday and Sunday, for the Rav’s Hilula (Yahrtzeit) which falls out on Shabbos.

+ all names will be also be submitted for tefillah @Amuka as well, (no min. donation required)

Read what Rav Ovadia zt”l wrote in his letter:

“The merit of supporting the holy work of the P’Eylim “Yad L’Achim” will be a source of bracha and protection . It will bring them an abundance of good and success for all of their days!”

Remember, the tefillah is always free to join. Any tzedaka donated is for pidyon shvuyim, pidyon nefesh.

Submit your names to the great tefillah at the kever of Harav Ovadia Yosef zt”l on his yahrtzeit, gimmel Cheshvan, and at Kever Rochel Imeinu on her yahrtzeit, as messengers of Yad L’Achim will daven for your and your loved ones, for health, shidduchim, children, parnassah & all personal requests.

