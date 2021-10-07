Frum Girl Diagnosed With Serious Illness

I am an 18 year old girl who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and now I have two options.

One option is to do nothing & let my body ר”ל wither away. The second option is to go through extensive and expensive treatments which will iy”h allow me to live many more productive years.

Please help me be able to chose the second option. It is with many תפילות that I am begging you to please daven for ברכה חנה בת שרה and to please donate whatever you can to help me with treatment.

In the merit of your tzedakah I will daven that you should never know of any illnesses.

Bracha