Experience Shabbos on a Whole New Level with Masmidei HaShabbos Weekly (FREE DOWNLOAD)

Do you enjoy Shabbos? Do you really enjoy Shabbos?

Sometimes, Shabbos is presented as restrictive, focusing on what we cannot do. However, we all know that the true beauty of Shabbos is exciting and about all that we can do!

Shabbos is the source of all Brachos we can hope for all week long, and to tap into that we need to really experience Shabbos.

There is no better way to enjoy Shabbos than to understand Shabbos, and there’s no better way to understand Shabbos than with Ki heim Chayeinu’s Masmidei HaShabbos Weekly Emails and Missions.

Masmidei HaShabbos Weekly provides you and your family all the tools you need to elevate Shabbos by better understanding the Tefillos and Zemiros of Shabbos. Do you know why each Shemoneh Esrei of Shabbos is different? Do you know what Vayinafash means? Or how about why we say these six specific chapters of Tehillim for Kabbalas Shabbos?

Masmidei HaShabbos will unlock the true meaning and joy of Shabbos by bringing Shabbos to life.

This past summer, over 5000 children in 18 camps elevated their Shabbos with Masmidei HaShabbos, and now we’re bringing this to you.

DOWNLOAD THIS WEEK”S ZEMIROS SHEET AND MISSION HERE!

Each week we will publish a sheet and a mission for you to do over Shabbos. This week’s mission – Sing Kol Mekadesh Shevi’i, it’s that simple. Use our amazing sheet that will guide you through an inspiring journey of the Zemer, let us know you did it, and you’re entered to win a $250 gift card from Toys4U!

Transform your Shabbos, Elevate Your Home, and Change Your Life! – sign up for the program’s weekly emails at [email protected] for a Shabbos experience like never before.