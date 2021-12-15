Is a Health Care Career in Your Future? Join Touro for a special presentation at Young Israel of Woodmere for Girls and Women

Join Touro College at a Special Event for girls and women to learn about the paths to a variety of fields and hear real-world experiences from current students and alumni. Presenters will address the various aspects of each career path: necessary educational background, strengths needed to succeed, challenges and opportunities, potential for work life balance, salary range and more.

For more information contact Atara Yudin, [email protected](opens in a new tab) or visit touro.edu/healthcareer

Introductory Remarks

Miriam Knoll, M.D., DABR

Dr. Miriam “Mimi” Knoll is a board-certified radiation oncologist at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. She is co-founder and CEO of the Jewish Orthodox Women’s Medical Association (JOWMA), a not-for-profit founded in 2019. She is a Forbes Health contributor and writer. Dr. Knoll is a physician thought leader, healthcare social media consultant and champion of female leaders. She lives in Cedarhurst, New York with her physician husband and four sons.

Medicine

Yael Bree Greenberg

Yael Bree Greenberg is a fourth-year medical student at New York Medical College. She grew up in Lakewood and went to Bais Kaila for high school and Lahav seminary in Israel. She went to Touro Manhattan, Lander College for Women for three years, where she majored in biology and then took a gap year before starting medical school. She is currently applying to anesthesiology residency programs. Yael lives in Far Rockaway and is married with a baby.

Dentistry

Rachelli Sambrowsky

Rachelli Sambrowsky is a third-year dental student at Touro College of Dental Medicine. She grew up in Lawrence, where she now lives, and attended TAG high school and Machon Raaya seminary in Israel. She graduated from Touro in Flatbush and then took a gap year before starting dental school. She is currently treating patients full-time in Touro Dental Health, the on-site clinic at Touro College of Dental Medicine. She is also doing rotations in multiple specialties, including oral surgery, endodontics, orthodontics and pediatrics.

Occupational Therapy (OT)

Yocheved Teitelbaum, OTR/L

Yocheved Teitelbaum is a newly graduated occupational therapist. She attended TMM in Far Rockaway for high school, taking advantage of Touro’s freshman college courses offered to seniors, and completed the remaining prerequisite courses for OT school at Touro in Flatbush. She then spent three years at Touro’s School of Health Sciences’ Occupational Therapy graduate program in Manhattan. She graduated with a dual degree — a Bachelor of Science and master’s in OT. She is currently working full-time at Queens Nassau Rehab, a short/long-term care facility in Far Rockaway, where she lives.

Physical Therapy (PT)

Bracha Schoenblum, DPT

Bracha Schoenblum is a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) who specializes in women’s health and dysfunctions of the pelvic floor. She owns a private practice in Woodmere called Refresh Physical Therapy and works two days each week in Brooklyn under Dr. Sharon Safdieh PT, DPT at Blossom Physical Therapy. Bracha completed her undergraduate B.A. through the New Seminary and Adelphi University. She graduated summa cum laude from Touro’s School of Health Sciences’ Physical Therapy program. Bracha lives in Woodmere with her husband and four children.

Physician Assistant (PA)

Diana Safier, RPA-C

Diana Safier is a family medicine physician assistant at Total Family Care in Far Rockaway for the last seven years. She graduated from Touro Manhattan in 2010, where she majored in psychology. In 2014 she graduated and was the valedictorian at Touro’s Bay Shore PA school. Born and raised in Yardley, Pennsylvania, she currently resides in Lawrence, New York with her husband and five children and is active in numerous community organizations.

Nursing

Dassie Nelkenbaum, RN, BSN

Dassie Nelkenbaum is an Emergency Room nurse at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She attended Bnos Yaakov High School and Bnos Avigail Seminary in Israel. She graduated from The School of Health Sciences of Touro College Nursing BSN Program in June 2021. Dassie volunteered at Bellevue Hospital’s ER and Step-Down Unit during the summer of 2021 while studying for her boards, and was hired as a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center in August 2021. She has always wanted to work in the ER and is currently living her dream working in a highly acute and fast-paced environment.