BRAVE: Teen Shoots Robber in Face As He Tries Robbing Pizza Shop [SEE THE VIDEO]

A 14-year-old shot a suspect in the face during an attempted robbery at a pizza store where his father worked in Philadelphia.

Police say the 33-year-old thief entered the pizzeria and reached over the counter to grab some quick cash, but an employee behind the counter fought back. The suspect then began strangling the store employee.

As the two struggled, the employee’s son grabbed a gun from under the counter and shot the robber in the face, causing him to back off and flee the store. Police found him after following a trail of blood and transported him to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Prior to the pizza store incident, the suspect was one of three individuals who unsuccessfully tried robbing a CVS, but were unable to access the cash register, which requires a code to get in.

[GRAPHIC VIDEO – VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]

