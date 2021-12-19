Tomorrow! Spiritual Growth While Working in Medicine

The Beis Medrash Govoha for Medical Halacha invites you to a special evening of medical halacha in New York: “Spiritual Growth While Working in Medicine” tomorrow, December 19th.

Exclusive presentations will include the launch of The Medical Halacha Chabura Series – a global initiative for learning the main sugyos and halachic questions that every medical professional should know.

The Beis Medrash Govoha for Medical Halacha – founded by Rabbi Dovid Fuld and Rabbi Yossi Sprung – is hosting this event together with The Jewish Physicians Network, and Touro College. The event is free of charge and will include a light dinner.

The event will be held at 6:00 PM tomorrow, Sunday, December 19th, at the Touro College Auditorium at 1602 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230.

Click HERE to register now.