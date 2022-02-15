Investment Tied Up? LQUIFY Gets You Out!

In 2017 Leon Mayer made an investment as a limited partner in a real estate deal in Manhattan. The expected exit date was in 2020, which was prior to the new regulations in New York. Due to the regulation changes, rents could no longer be raised, so instead of being able to exit at a profit and capitalize his investment the deal was left floundering.

This was when Leon realized that there must be many others out there in a similar situation. There must be those who had money invested in an illiquid investment and then decided for different reasons that they wanted to take their money out.

Instead of lamenting his situation, Leon went to work figuring out how he could help these people retrieve their money. He realized that being able to exit an investment early was an untapped market. With the wealth of knowledge that he already had about the world of finance and investment, together with his own personal experiences, he grabbed the opportunity and after much thought the company was born. Once the word was out, he began getting calls from people who wanted their money out of their investments.The company was named, and LQUIFY was ready to go out there and begin working for its clients.

When speaking to his clients, Leon, who is the CEO of the company, tells them that it is not just a question of how they have invested, but also what kind of investment they made. The company looks for one main category:

• Iliquid – Assets that grow over time but are not easily converted to cash.

Any party who is looking for cash flow can find it when they get started with LQUIFY. The company is involved in different types of industries, including private business ventures and real estate. LQUIFY can also help you with debt positions, which is an opportunity for people to exit their capital even when there is a lockout date. Anyone involved in Venture Capital such as investing in tech companies can find help with LQUIFY. Financial Liquidity is a term that comes up frequently in this area of investments.

What is Financial Liquidity?

In simple terms financial liquidity is how easily an asset can be turned into cash. There are different types of assets, some of which may include stocks, bonds, and real estate. If you have money in your checking account, you can take it out and use it at any time via a bank transfer or an ATM withdrawal. However, a building or business might take months or even years to sell, and only then would you have your cash in hand. While it is possible to access the equity in a property, through a loan or line of credit, these sorts of arrangements take time and effort.

What Does Current Market Value Mean?

The current market value, also known as CMV, gives parties interested in making a transaction the approximate current resale value for a financial asset. The current market value is related to an asset’s liquidity, which is how easily the asset can be converted from an investment into cash. Leon at LQUIFY views each investment as unique. He works with his clients on their individual type of investment in order to gain the best market value possible.

How Can LQUIFY Help You the Consumer?

When clients call Leon for help with their investments, they are immediately put at ease by his calm and positive demeanor. He has personally faced the very experience that people are seeking him out for – he felt stuck once and he really gets what his clients are going through. He is there to help YOU his client reach the very best investment conclusion possible. His motto comes from his own father’s work ethic in which he seeks opportunities that are mutually beneficial to both his company and his clients.

“When everyone makes money, everyone is happy”, says Leon, and he’s right because he works hard to ensure that every investor and party involved, are satisfied with all transactions and agreements.

Over the course of an investment the world evolves, and a person’s needs can change. We know that sometimes for a variety of reasons, an investor is not able to wait to take out cash from their investment in the time frame that was initially agreed upon. When that happens, LQUIFY will underwrite your asset at the current market value, at which point they will make you an offer to help give you access to your invested money.

