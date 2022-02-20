Motzei Shabbos Update from Kyiv with Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich

The shooting that took place over this shabbos is the worst that has been heard in nearly a decade, as war between Russia and Ukraine seems to loom ever closer. Fear and anxiety are mounting in the face of what may come with ballistic and cruise missiles being test-fired overhead. Russian citizens have been evacuated from the Donbas region and it is believed that this region will mark the front lines of the Russian invasion. Two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed over the past twenty five hours alone; Russians are shooting in their own territory to make it look like the Ukrainians attacked, thereby inciting them to respond. With the tension increasing, NATO and the European Union have sent messages to their members urging them to evacuate the country while Lufthansa airlines will be stopping flights as of Monday in fear of an imminent attack. Women and children in Ukraine are being urged to evacuate and all able-bodied men are asked to prepare to fight.

It is unknown whether the Russian soldiers will come as far as Kiev, a thriving Jewish community of 60,000 men, women, and children, but all who remain are in imminent danger and are being advised to evacuate the city. Under the leadership of Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, a summer camp owned by the community is being hurriedly prepared to take in as many refugees as possible, among them, many children whose parents just want to keep them out of harms way. The camp is situated about 100 kilometers to the west of Kiev and is believed to be a safer area in the current climate than the large city. However, the camp needs much preparation to accommodate its inhabitants who are steadily arriving and need heated buildings with a store of sufficient food to last several weeks; a generator is also needed in the event of an attack on the electric grid and professional security is necessary in wartime to protect the premises. And all of this has to happen within the next few days.

Besides for those evacuating, the Jewish community also needs to cover the expenses of those left behind, such as those in assisted living facilities, and provide armed security details for seven buildings of utmost importance belonging to the community.

The expenses required are staggering the once self-sufficient community due to the general instability of the current climate. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are needed to finance this effort to provide our Jewish brothers and sisters with basic necessities during this time of imminent danger. Lives are at stake and it is within your ability to help in these impossible circumstances. Please donate generously to support our brethren as they race against the clock and prepare to keep our people safe in the face of an ever looming Russian invasion.