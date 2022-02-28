Emergency Campaign For The Jewish Community In Chernivtsi Region, Ukraine.

Acheinu Bnei Yisrael!

The situation here in Ukraine is much worse than we expected, much worse than we ever imagined!

The Jewish community here in the Chernowitz Region of Ukraine is reaching out to our brothers around the world, pleading with our nation collectively and each individual for urgent help and assistance!

We are stationed here right near the border, in a region where many have already fallen and perished. Our hearts explode every few minutes in terror as bombs fall nearby!

The Jewish community here, under the spiritual leadership of Rabbi Menachem and Mrs. Penina Glisnshtain, is a small, close-knit community where the doors are always open to welcome every Jew and draw them close to Torah. Throughout the year, the community’s growing institutions are generously supported by donors around the world who appreciate the immense kiruv efforts taking place every moment of every day in Chernowitz.

But now, the situation has changed drastically, and the members of our community are in mortal danger!

We are on the front lines, only minutes away from the battlefield, and we must evacuate urgently before, chas veshalom, disaster strikes!

Please open your hand and heart to help terrified families flee the battleground to safety. Many of the families in our community are poor, and they cannot afford the cost of relocating to safer territory.

How can we abandon these innocent families alone on the battlefield? Other families have already picked up and left with only the clothing on their backs, and they are now unable to return to collect the basics! They need food, clothing and basic supplies in order to survive the coming days and weeks.

The families in our community are shouting out desperately to you to save them!

For you, it’s another donation. For them, it’s life!

Partner with us in saving lives.

Partner with us before it’s too late!

Please click here to help the Jewish Community in Ukraine