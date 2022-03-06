Torah Is Alive [Livestream]!

Cheder D’Monsey & Ramapo Cheder are making history today by celebrating LIVE and LIVESTREAMED their monumental Siyum-A-Thon, the completion of חמישה חומשי תורה and ששה סדרי משנה!

300 Chavrusahshafts of fathers, sons and grandfathers across the entire Cheder family united to learn together and make a Siyum on Torah!

Right now, they are all in a huge Bais Medrash for the live Siyum. The atmosphere is contagious. The aura is heilig! The Torah being learned is the sweetest thing you have ever heard! Join the Siyum-A-Thon from afar now! www.siyumathon.com

HoRav Ephraim Wachsman will be sharing Divrei Bracha.

There will be singing & dancing with Lev Choir followed by a Seudas Siyum.

The afternoon will culminate with a ונהיה אנחנו וצאצאנו kumzits.

To support this great initiative and perpetuate the Torah for generations to come, please go to siyumathon.com to give with an open hand and a generous heart.

הֲדְרָן עֲלָךְ וְהֲדְרָךְ עֲלָן.

דַּעְתָּן עֲלָךְ וְדַעְתָּךְ עֲלָן.

לָא נִתֽנְשֵׁי מִינָךְ וְלֹא תִתְנְשֵׁי מִינָן.

לָא בְּעָלְמָא הָדֵין וְלֹא בְּעָלְמָא דְאַָתֵי:

Thanks to your eternal partnership, our minds and hearts will be bound with the Torah for generations.