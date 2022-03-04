Last Chance to earn 100,000 Bonus Miles with the new, Capital One Venture X Card!

Capital One recently launched a brand new credit card the Venture X, designed to compete with the elite travel credit cards. With the launch of the Venture X card and the continued enhancements to their travel offerings, Capital One is positioning itself as the up-and-coming credit card issuer disrupting the rewards marketplace, with Capital One Miles increasing in value subsequently.

Those who apply by March 14th will still be able to earn the 100,000 mile sign-up bonus.

You dont want to miss out on this amazing offer especially with Capital One Points rising in value due to new airline partner and increased transfer rates.

