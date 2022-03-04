Last Chance to earn 100,000 Bonus Miles with the new, Capital One Venture X Card!

Capital One recently launched a brand new credit card the Venture X, designed to compete with the elite travel credit cards. With the launch of the Venture X card and the continued enhancements to their travel offerings, Capital One is positioning itself as the up-and-coming credit card issuer disrupting the rewards marketplace, with Capital One Miles increasing in value subsequently.
Those who apply by March 14th will still be able to earn the 100,000 mile sign-up bonus.
You dont want to miss out on this amazing offer especially with Capital One Points rising in value due to new airline partner and increased transfer rates.
Click HERE to apply for the Venture X Card
- Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening, equal to $1,000 in travel
- Limited-time Offer: Receive up to $200 back in statement credits for vacation rentals charged to your account within your first year
- Receive up to $300 back annually as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get our best prices on thousands of options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, plus unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Escape the airport crowd and recharge before your flight with unlimited access to all-inclusive amenities at the Capital One Lounge and at 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges worldwide
- Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more-you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs