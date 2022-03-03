Ukraine Claims It Has Killed 9,000 Russian Troops

Ukraine’s military may be outmanned, outgunned and playing defense, but it has still been exacting punishing hits on the Russian army, with Ukrainian President Zelensky saying that over 9,000 Russian troops have been killed thus far.

Zelensky said that Ukrainians’ “heroic” resistance had “broken” Russia’s plan for a quick win, urging the “confused children” – youngsters fighting for the Russian army – to go home.

It is believed that Putin thought he could overrun Ukraine in just 48 hours, but fierce resistance from Ukrainians have wrecked his plans.

Russia has disputed Zelensky’s Russian death toll claim, saying that they had lost only 498 men, with 1,500 others wounded.

It is most likely that neither’s number is fully accurate and that the Russian death toll is somewhere between those two numbers.

