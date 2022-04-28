Try Not To Cry: What A Dying Girl Wants You To Know

When Meira Guttenstein became an orphan at the age of only fifteen, she thought that her life couldn’t possibly get any harder. Her father was a fatal victim of brain cancer when she was only 11, and then when she was 15, her mother was ripped from this world after a sudden heart attack. She’s suffered far beyond most girls her age. But what is happening right now is the single hardest thing she has been through after losing both of her parents…

She is fighting for her life.

“A few weeks ago, I started suffering from terrible headaches,” Meira explains.

“I went to the hospital for a test, and what the doctors found stirred up dark memories– They told me that I had a rare kind of brain tumor…I am in a hospital fighting for my life, terrified, with no one holding my hand or whispering in my ear that everything will be okay.”

Meira’s tumor type is so rare that the treatment that can save her costs thousands of dollars out of pocket– Something which the orphan in Eretz Yisroel could only dream of affording.

“I know you don’t know me…But please know this—All I have is you,” are the heartbreaking words she wrote on an emergency crowdfunding page.

Many readers have been following Meira’s moving story and have been moved enough to donate on her page. However, she is still very far from her goal, and if she doesn’t reach it in time, it will be tragically too late. To save the life of a girl who has no one in the world to call family, please donate what you can here. Thank you and tizku l’mitzvos.