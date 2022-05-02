Why This Shidduch Meant Everything To Them

For Shmuel and Leah, a second marriage was a second chance in life.





Shmuel’s first wife had passed away tragically young, and raised three little kids on his own. Leah’s first marriage and divorce came with much pain also.





And so when they found each other, it was like everything was going to be okay. Little did they know, tragedy would strike again.





Shortly after the birth of their eighth child Meir, Leah began experiencing “strange pains.” Shortly afterward, she was diagnosed with cancer.





Meir now has more responsibilities than any one person could possibly take on: He visits Leah in the hospital and helps her to get the treatement she needs, while working a full-time job, and raising 11 children alone. Needless to say, it is chaos. Money has run out for the basics, and the entire family is struggling. Leah is fighting for her life.





“I know that I’m not able to fail, but I can’t do this alone anymore,” says Shmuel in an emotional Chesed Fund page appeal. Money is being collected to help them cover their basic bills, so that Shmuel can give his wife and children the things they so desperately need.

This one man has been through several lifetimes’ worth of suffering. Together, readers can help so that the children don’t need to suffer as well.