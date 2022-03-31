Chabad Lubavitch Of Poland Emergency Fund For Ukrainian Refugees

Urgent Appeal from Rabbi Shalom Dov Ber Stambler and Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Warsaw אחב״י ה׳ עליהם יחיו

 

Please give generously!

As you are well aware, there is a major war in Ukraine, the likes of which Europe hasn’t seen since the Second World War in terms of the scale of destruction, violence and civilian death. 

A large part of the tragedy is the millions of refugees and tens of thousands of Jews who are escaping the war zone – including thousands who are streaming across the border into Poland. 

We don’t have the luxury of watching it from afar and offering sympathy – they are arriving literally on our doorstep. 

We have to respond and act. Hundreds are calling daily, from both sides of the border, begging for assistance.


Current Activities – this is what our emergency operation consists of:

  • Accommodations for 200 people per night in an assortment of apartments, hotels, and other facilities 

  • Food for 400 people, including some hot meals and other basics, served in our center and by delivery

  • Transportation from the border to Warsaw and from Warsaw to their next destinations 

  • Additional Support consisting of medical care, psychologists, medicines, diapers and other needs

 

This is a massive operation that is above & beyond our normal capacity & resources. We’re doing it because there is no one else. 

 

One example: as a temporary emergency measure, due to a huge shortage of beds, we rented an entire hotel in Warsaw to house Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine. The total bill will be $275,000 for this month (March) alone. 


Urgent Accommodation is needed now for 200 refugees for the entire coming month incl. Passover Until April 30th.

  

DAILY EMERGENCY OPERATIONS BUDGET – Please give generously!

 

Transportation

Shuttles, bus/train/flight tickets

$2,000 per day

Accommodations

$25/person x 200 people

$5,000 per day

Meals

$10/meal x 800 meals

$8,000 per day

Manpower

25 volunteers and workers

$1,000 per day

Additional Support

Health care and other support

$2,500 per day

Misc Expenses

Supplies, shipping, basic needs

$1,500 per day

 

Total Daily Budget

$20,000 per day – Please give generously!

 

We need to urgently raise $1M to cover the next 50 days worth of emergency operations.

It is a matter of life and death for those who have already lost their country, their homes, their loved ones. 

Please give generously!


OUR GOAL: 1 million dollar

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

 

More ways to give:

 

US donations are tax-exempt through My Keren Hashluchim Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

 

US Bank Transfer

HSBC

ACCT # 671710052

Bank Address: 4410 13the Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11219

Routing No.: 021001088

SWIFT code: MRMDUS33 

Account Holder: My Keren Hashluchim Inc. 

398 Crown St., Brooklyn, NY 11225 

Please note “Chabad Warsaw Poland” in the transfer message field.

 

Check

Chabad Warsaw Poland

c/o My Keren Hashluchim Inc.

591 Montgomery St., Brooklyn, NY 11225

Please note “Chabad Warsaw Poland” in the check memo.

 

For more options and further assistance, email [email protected]

Sincerely yours,

 

Rabbi Shalom Dov Ber Stambler

Rabbi Mayer Stambler

 