New Music Video Release! Benny Friedman & Yitzy Waldner. Thank You Rebbi – A Chasdei Lev Production

Watch this heartfelt musical production that follows the lives of three successful Talmidim and explores the impact their Rebbeim had on their lives. Join along as we pay tribute to our Mechanchim who are not only the heroes of their Talmidim, but the heroes of Klal Yisroel.
Chasdei Lev, a non-profit organization which helps Rabbeim and their families enjoy their Yomim Tovim with the financial Menuchas Hanefesh which they so deserve, partnered up with some amazing musical talent to release an uplifting new song.
Enjoy the video, and visit www.chasdeilev.org to learn how you can get involved.
In appreciation to Roth&Co for their generous sponsorship in honor of our Rebbeim and Moros
Special thanks to Moshe Finkelstein from CrunchTime Media for your steady devotion and creative work on behalf of Chasdei Lev and Klal Yisroel’s Rebbeim.
