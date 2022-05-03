Looking for a Lucrative Parnassah, With High-Paying Opportunities? Open House This Sunday!

PCS Master of Science in Accounting has a 98% placement rate!
Open House! Sunday May 8th
Rated:
Best University Fairleigh Dickinson (Forbes 2021)
Best Master’s Degree in Accounting (Eduniversal 2021)
High quality Master’s Degree in Accounting with proven results.
Graduates have been placed in top national firms and as controllers and CFOs in local companies.
Serving: New York, New Jersey, Remote
New! Israel program
Yeshiva and seminary credits accepted.
PCS Placement Advantage:
8 placement coordinators
Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
Classes for men and women.
Click HERE to learn more.
Open House:
Sunday, May 8, 7:30 PM
REMOTE: email: [email protected] for log/call in
IN PERSON: PCS, 1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center, Lakewood
Men: [email protected] 732-905-9700 ext. 665
Women: [email protected] 732-367-1500