Emergency Appeal From Rav Asher Weiss Shlita

A PERSONAL REQUEST FROM RAV ASHER WEISS SHLITTA: (Haskama below)

“24 Iyar 5782



I have come with a request from the depths of my heart to our brothers Bnei Yisroel who are merciful and do kindness: Come to the aid of a special person, a great talmid chacham who teaches Torah. He is a very modest person and now has to marry off his son but he is unable to pay even the most basic expenses, as he just married off his previous children. The kallah is also an orphan and her family is not able to help at all.



It is an enormous mitzvah to help this great and modest talmid chacham, to bring his son under the chuppah, and a double mitzvah in helping an orphaned kallah to get married. Please have mercy on this dear person and come to his aid urgently. Your merit is multiplied in Shamayim to be blessed with everything good.



I beg of you.



Asher Weiss”

Rav Asher Weiss’s message hits straight to the heart: A father of twelve children and a great talmid chochom is marrying off his third child in the span of only six months. Although marrying off children is a wonderful bracha, making so many simchas in such a short span of time is financially dangerous, no matter how simple the wedding may be.

According to Rav Asher Weiss, man is struggling to pay the most basic expenses. Please click here to heed Rav Asher Weiss’s urgent request to save a talmid chochom who is about to sink under the dangerous waters of debt. Hashem should bless you with Rav Asher Weiss’s powerful brachos for your schar to be multiplied in shamayim and to be blessed with everything good!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL CAMPAIGN