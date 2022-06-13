CELEBRATING TORAH: 20,000+ Attend Historic Adirei HaTorah Gathering [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Over 20,000 people streamed to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate the historic partnership between BMG yungeleit and baalebatim, an initiative led by philanthropist R’ Lazer (Louie) Scheiner.
The 4-hour plus event, filled with joyous dancing, singing, and inspiring messages from gedolim, stressed the importance of the lomdei Torah who bring bracha to the world, subsequently enabling the machzikei Torah to support and empower them in their learning.
Speakers included BMG Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, HaRav Dovid Cohen, and HaRav Ephraim Wachsman.
I was so proud to be there! To me it was the most beautiful maimid that was specifically to honor Torah and those who learn it. The spirit of Torah was palpable. That was an amazing achievement at this point in golus America. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! It is something I will remember for the rest of my life. As a baal habaas it was a boost I personally needed. Pure kedusha. Pure kovod haTorah. Pure achdus. Pure Yiddishkeit
This should serve as a message to Lieberman ym”s of the power and merits of the Torah of Avreichim.
Wow real kiddush hashem
doesnt BMG already have partnerships? I dont understand what this celebration was about, it was evidently a siyum even.
…… between BMG Yungeleit and Baalebatim, …..
Lets hope this works, because Government social programs, like, Medicaid, Food Stamps, HUD, and vouchers, were only meant to support people who, are physically unable to work in a Job.
The Taxpayers would never agree to pay money for a full able man to keep busy learning his religious texts.
Yesterday, some boys were telling the Guards that they were busy for two months studying texts detailing at exactly which corner of the Alter they should spray the blood of the animal.
Any Yerei Shomayim knows that the Creator knows exactly what the intent of the American Taxpayer is.