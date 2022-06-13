CELEBRATING TORAH: 20,000+ Attend Historic Adirei HaTorah Gathering [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Over 20,000 people streamed to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate the historic partnership between BMG yungeleit and baalebatim, an initiative led by philanthropist R’ Lazer (Louie) Scheiner.

The 4-hour plus event, filled with joyous dancing, singing, and inspiring messages from gedolim, stressed the importance of the lomdei Torah who bring bracha to the world, subsequently enabling the machzikei Torah to support and empower them in their learning.

Speakers included BMG Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, HaRav Dovid Cohen, and HaRav Ephraim Wachsman.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)