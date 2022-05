Due to a recent increase in the occurrence of sudden heart attacks and strokes in young Lakewood men in their 30s and 40s — and even their mid-high 20s — Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim is holding a critical health screening for men on Sunday May 15th from 12-8 pm in Lake Terrace Hall.

All it takes is 15 minutes.

Get in. Get screened. Get out.





Be there – to protect yourself, your future, and your family.

Click HERE to learn more.