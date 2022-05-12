Watch: The Best Of Rabbi Wallerstein, Decades of Inspiration!

It was one of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein’s final requests in this world- ensuring that Ohr Naava continues beyond his lifetime.

While the Jewish community at large was plunged into sadness by the untimely passing of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein, the grief that enveloped the entire Ohr Naava family was beyond compare.

While Ohr Naava’s staff is ensuring that all programming remains in place, it was Rabbi Wallerstein who fundraiser its multi-million dollar budget each year. His passing leaves us with communal responsibility to ensure that Ohr Naava remains solvent, perpetuating the legacy of a man who saw the potential in each girl, treating everyone like a daughter.

13 generous individuals are honoring Rabbi Wallerstein’s memory by donating $2 million in matching funds to help Ohr Naava meet its $6.3 million annual budget until TOMORROW, Thursday May 12th.





We ask you to join them in our ongoing legacy campaign, helping thousands of girls who come through Ohr Naava’s doors each year to be uplifted, inspired, and connected. That is the first step in building brighter futures and Torah-true generations.

Help Keep Rabbi Wallerstein’s Vision And Ohr Naava Alive!