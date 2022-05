Join Yeshiva Torah Vodaath’s Annual Dinner on Sunday, May 22 at The Palace, 780 McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The reception is at 5:30 pm, and the dinner is at 6:30 pm.

For reservations or journal ads, please call 718-941-8000, email [email protected], or visit www.torahvodaath.org.

The ad deadline is this Monday, May 16.