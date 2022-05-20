Join Y&S Events for the most Unforgettable Shavuos!

This Shavuos give yourself and your loved ones the ability to tap into Yom Tov like never before. Take a seat, relax, and focus on what’s most important to you over this Yom Tov. Let Y&S Events handle all the details that so often take our time away from achieving our goals for these special days.

Arrive in a 4 star facility in Livingston NJ.

Join a Daf Hayomi Shiur, boys learning program, women’s shiur, or a number of other learning opportunities, highlighted by an All Night Learning program with a fully stocked tea room.

Hear world renowned speakers on a variety of different topics.

Enjoy a gourmet menu to keep you satiated at all times.

Meet some of our wonderful Rabbeim:

Rabbi Menachem Apter is an inspirational speaker on hashkafa topics of personal growth. His lectures are enlightening and overflowing with stories and anecdotes that inspire and delight his listeners.

Rabbi Shlomo Newman is a Menahel in Yeshiva Bais Yehuda in Detroit. He has many years of experience in the field of chinuch and will be running our boys learning program. As a talented speaker and Baal Tefillah, he will be a great asset to our program.

Enjoy beautiful tefillos with Elozar Dorfman, a young and fresh Ba’al tefillah whose stirring voice and heartfelt style elevate all those who hear him.

Hear from some of our past guests:

“The program was warm, inspiring and Torahdig. We enjoyed every minute.”

“The speakers were amazing and the food was delectable.”

“The atmosphere was special and the programming was flawless!”

“We truly enjoyed the program, the company was perfect and the food was incredible. Every aspect was so well thought out from the games and magazines set up to the zemiros at every meal.”

Ready to join? Click Here to find out more.