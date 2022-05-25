Adelle Perkelvaid, Future Dentist, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences Women’s Division

Adelle Perkelvaid has been shadowing dentists and orthodontists since she was in high school. “I fell in love with the patient interaction and the mechanics,” she said. Right now, she is applying to dental school and preparing for a rewarding career.

Adelle interned at the National Institutes of Health in a research lab, where she developed strong relationships with principal investigators there who continue to mentor her. However, her first and best role models are her parents, who run an endocrinology practice together and share the experience with their family. Adele grew up volunteering in the office and seeing the impact of quality care.

Although internships, shadowing and school work could keep her busy, Adelle makes time for community service. She has volunteered for Bikur Cholim, Chai Lifeline, Siach Sod and Shaarei Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. A biology honors major, Adelle was selected for the Flatbush Society of Fellows and the honors society at Lander College of Arts and Sciences.

“With her keen intellect and stellar academic achievement combined with a passion for reaching out to those less fortunate, Adele reflects the best qualities of a true Bas Yisrael,” said Dr. Robert Goldschmidt, Executive Dean of Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences in Flatbush.

Adele attended Lev Bais Yaakov in Brooklyn for high school and Michlalah Seminary in Israel before starting at Lander College of Arts and Sciences.

