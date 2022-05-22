No Child Left Behind: Achiezer’s Camp Fund Campaign ensures every child can experience the magic of camp

Achiezer’s Get Your Family off the Couch Campaign, which included the CIMBY Jr. Boys’ Run and the Cross-Town Family Scavenger Hunt, kicked off our main event: The Community-Wide Fundraiser to benefit the Achiezer Camp Fund on 5.24-5.25.

Achiezer’s Camp Fund ensures that every child can attend summer camp, regardless of their family’s financial situation. Camp is an all-encompassing experience, and a crucial one for a child’s development.

“We are not just paying bills,” says Boruch Ber Bender, President of Achiezer. “Many families, as of now, will not be sending their children to camp without the community’s assistance. Camp for a child was always crucial, but after the last few years of global craziness, it is simple to recognize the importance of ensuring that every child is allowed the chance to go to camp.”

Aliza Wartelsky of Achiezer’s Family Crisis Division adds, “These are people in our own neighborhoods, whose children would be stuck at home if we don’t step up to the plate to help them.”

We’re counting on both GYFOTC participants and the community to step up and help us reach our goal of $360k for the Camp Fund. 100% of your donations will go toward helping the kids of our community!

Help every kid experience the magic of camp by contributing to the Achiezer Camp Fund Campaign from the comfort of your living room.

Visit RAZYE.IT/ACHIEZERCAMP to donate.

Achiezer is a unique organization that spearheads and coordinates the many different aspects of assisting individuals and families confronted with challenges, from start to finish. Working with the community, for the community, Achiezer provides unparalleled support throughout the duration of any difficult time.

All proceeds from the Get Your Family Off the Couch Campaign will go directly to Achiezer’s Camp Fund, a program that provides need-based assistance to local families sending kids to camp. Because every child deserves to experience the magic of camp.



