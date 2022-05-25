The Five Towns Joins Dor Yeshorim in Protecting Future Generations

The Five Towns community joined Dor Yeshorim on Monday evening May 16th in support of the ongoing mission of protecting future generations. The event took place in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Moshe and Arielle Wolfson who welcomed an exclusive group of doctors and community activists. Hosted by the Wolfsons, Dr. Moshe and Suri Lazar and Mr. Boruch Ber and Suri Bender, it was an evening filled with information and inspiration which fostered a deeper understanding of Dor Yeshorim’s incredible achievements and goals.

Mr. Avrohom Moshe Schwartz, Dor Yeshorim’s Director of Project Management thanked all those who took the time to attend. Mr. Schwartz emphasized that the evening reflected a joint collaboration to expand Dor Yeshorim’s abilities and serve Klal Yisroel’s needs to the fullest extent.

Dr. Berish Rubin, PhD serves on Dor Yeshorim’s Medical Advisory Board. He gave a passionate presentation covering the genetic needs of the Jewish community and Dor Yeshorim’s far reaching efforts and successes. As a member of the Department of Biological Sciences of Fordham University, his background and expertise lent gravitas to the evening.

(l-r) Mr. Moshe Wolfson and Rabbi Yosef Eckstein, Founder of Dor Yeshorim

His address was followed by a personal testament from Dr. Eli Lazar about the importance of Dor Yeshorim’s brand new hearing panel. As a well-known member of the community, Dr. Lazar’s perspective portrayed the importance and impact of this newly developed testing panel.

Dr. Eli Lazar

In the weeks ahead, Dor Yeshorim will be unveiling new advances to assist in their tireless pursuit of healthy generations for Jewish communities of every background and around the world. The Five Towns event proved to be an auspicious step towards an expanded future for Dor Yeshorim as we share the impact of tireless research and development made possible by our global donors.

(l-r) Mr. AM Schwartz, Rabbi Yosef Eckstein, Mr. SY Scher, Boruch Ber Bender

