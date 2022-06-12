Help Daniel get married, read the backstory

Dear Klal Yisrael,

I am happy to share the news that I am a chosson.

Our family is in a dire financial situation. My parents do not have the money to pay for my chasuna. CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

All I want is to do the will of Hashem: to get married and raise children who will be dedicated to Torah.

Please open your heart and contribute to my wedding needs. It is a great act of chesed!

Hashem should bentch you with success, prosperity, and happiness for you and your family always. I will bli neder daven for all who send in their names and requests on the day of my chasuna.

Thank you in advance for your donation.

Daniel

DONATE NOW!