Join the Software Web & Apps Development Course Open House This Tuesday!

PCS Software Web & Apps Development Course has an over 90% placement rate!
Open House! Tuesday, July 5th
Rated:
#2 tech job in 2022 by U.S.News
Are you looking into programming?
With the demand for software, web and app developers so high these days,
This is your path to a successful job!
Serving New York, New Jersey, Remote
PCS Placement Advantage:
- 8 placement coordinators
- PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network
- Guaranteed internships upon course completion
- Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted)
- Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere
- Separate classes for men and women
Career Opportunities:
- Software Development
- Web Development
- Computer Programming
- App Development
- System Engineering
Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing available.
Click HERE to learn more.
Open House:
Tuesday July 5, 8:30 PM
VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE: email: [email protected] for log/call in
IN PERSON: PCS, 1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center, Lakewood
For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610 or email: [email protected]