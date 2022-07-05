College & Working Yeshiva with housing by the beach

With a fully stocked beis medrash, a gym and numerous amenities, CW Yeshiva develops your ruchniyus and gashmiyus.

CWY, which stands for the College & Working Yeshiva, is unique in that it’s geared toward those who are starting out on their career path, whether that’s college or working.

Whatever your aspirations, CWY provides a warm, welcoming environment where you can strengthen your yiddishkeit, and learn Torah on a high level, while getting started on your professional journey.

Situated in the Manhattan Beach section of South Brooklyn – between the bay and the boardwalk – the vibe feels more out-of-town than in.

The yeshiva is integrated with the Manhattan Beach Kollel, so students develop a closeness with the kollel’s members – young, dynamic talmidei chachamim who are worldly, well-rounded and come from a diversity of backgrounds.

Then there are the world-class Rabbanim, who deliver stimulating shiurim in a variety of topics- from Hilchos Shabbos and Yoreh De’ah to Hashkafa and Jewish history.

An hour in the beis medrash? Two? The yeshiva’s flexible structure offers you the latitude to develop your own learning schedule, at your own pace. Chavrusa options are available.

CWY provides breakfast and dinner and arranges Shabbos meals with kollel members, Rabbanim or among the well-established, warm and accepting Manhattan Beach families.

The campus features an indoor gym with a full-size basketball court, an outdoor heated pool (for use in summer) and ping pong room. The bay and boardwalk, located 5 minutes in either direction, offer a picturesque backdrop for the yeshiva.

The beis midrash is accessible 24/7 and is stocked with over 3,000 seforim. There are seasonal community parties and trips. Housing is in shared apartments, each with a common area and kitchen, and is located just a short walk from yeshiva. Tuition is free.

Don’t hesitate to visit cwyeshiva.org for more information, or contact Rabbi Yehuda Wechsler via email [email protected]; call or text 929-990-6255. Click here to message him directly on Whatsapp. if you have questions regarding our purpose, schedule, staff or anything else.