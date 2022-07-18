Florida Chabad Shluchim Rally Around Family After Tragedy

Every parent’s worst nightmare. In a tragic accident, sweet 3-year-old Sholom Tauber returned his pure soul to its maker. The shocking news devastated his loving parents, siblings, and the entire Jewish community.

Sholom’s parents, Rabbi Menachem and Mrs. Nechama Tauber יבלח”ט, along with raising Sholom’s 8 siblings, have dedicated their lives to Jewish education, enhancing the lives of the students of Lubavitch Educational Center for many years.

While we cannot eliminate their pain, we can ease their burden by providing financial assistance to cover therapeutic support, childcare, and home help.

Please Help the Tauber’s move forward!

Click Here to Donate Now!



