New Year, New Students. We Can Help You Reach Them.

It’s Elul, and summer already feels like a distant dream. You have (re)discovered the wonderful feeling of standing in front of the classroom, the joy of watching your students’ eyes light up at new ideas… and the concern when their questions catch you off guard.

“Teaching is not like any other job—the stakes are much higher,” says Rabbi Shaya Cohen, founder of Teach to Reach. “Our heroic mechanchim and mechanchos are the backbone of Klal Yisroel. Teach to Reach is honored to support them in connecting to their students and igniting their passion for Yiddishkeit.”

Teach to Reach offers FREE, user-friendly resources for new and veteran mechanchim, including:

Articles, shiurim, and videos on topics like “Inspiring a Relationship With Hashem,” “Making Sense Out of Suffering,” and “Ahavas Hatalmidim.”

A popular classroom series of short, engaging videos about the wisdom of Torah.

Ebooks, including The Chinuch Companion, a guidebook to help teachers reach their students and answer their fundamental questions.

School and community training for mechanchim and mechanchos.

An upcoming live virtual series, “Zoom In on Chinuch” (stay tuned for details!.)

Mechanchim feel that Teach to Reach’s programs and resources are transforming their classrooms.

“It focused me to validate and understand my students better… to see things from their perspective.”

“I was given different approaches to address questions that had bothered my students.”

“The seminar gave me ideas of how to bring Tefillah alive in my classroom.”

“Hearing the presentations made me more impassioned about my own bitachon, Emunah, tefilah, and relationship with Hashem, which will translate to my talmidim.”

To explore Teach to Reach’s time-tested resources, visit https://weteachtoreach.com/resources/.